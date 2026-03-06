Single-family home sells in Yorkville for $369,000

A single-family residence located at 301 Andrew Drive in Yorkville changed ownership on Feb. 19.

The house was sold for $369,000. The property is situated on a lot spanning 10,019 square feet.

Other homes in Yorkville that have recently been sold close by include:

· At 3475 Ryan Drive, in December 2025, a 1,920-square-foot single-family home was sold for $419,500, a price per square foot of $218. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,198-square-foot single-family house at 3238 Boombah Boulevard, sold in July 2025, for $406,500, a price per square foot of $185. The home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In February 2025, a 2,198-square-foot single-family residence at 383 Fontana Drive sold for $396,000, a price per square foot of $180. The home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.