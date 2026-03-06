Single-family home sells in McHenry for $315,000

A single-family house located at 5216 Abbey Drive in McHenry changed ownership on Feb. 23.

The 1,280-square-foot home, built in 1983, was sold for $315,000, or $246 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached garage for two cars. The property occupies a lot of 9,148 square feet.

These nearby homes in McHenry have also recently been purchased:

· At 203 Springbrook Court, in February 2025, a 1,198-square-foot single-family home was sold for $325,000, a price per square foot of $271.

· In February 2025, a 1,198-square-foot single-family residence at 5402 Abbey Drive sold for $315,000, a price per square foot of $263. The home has three bedrooms and six bathrooms.

· A 1,198-square-foot single-family home at 5403 Abbey Drive, sold in September 2025, for $324,900, a price per square foot of $271. The home has three bedrooms and five bathrooms.