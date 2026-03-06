Single-family home in Marengo sells for $350,000

A single-family residence has changed hands.

The home at 742 Chestnut Lane in Marengo was sold on Feb. 20. The purchase price was $350,000. The lot of the property covers an area of 0.4 acres.

Other homes in Marengo have recently changed hands nearby:

· A 1,620-square-foot single-family home at 1034 Cottonwood Lane, sold in July 2025, for $305,000, a price per square foot of $188.

· In June 2025, a single-family house at 615 5th Avenue sold for $305,000.

· At 602 4th Avenue, in November 2025, a single-family home was sold for $270,000.