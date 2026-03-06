Sale closed in McHenry: $338,000 for a single-family home

A single-family house located at 120 North Green Street in McHenry has a new owner since Feb. 20.

The 1,472-square-foot home, built in 1972, was sold for $338,000, or $230 per square foot. This is a single-story house. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building features a parking space for two cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 13,109 square feet.

Other homes in McHenry have recently changed hands nearby:

· In May 2025, a 1,778-square-foot single-family residence at 214 North Green Street sold for $460,000, a price per square foot of $259. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 1,766-square-foot single-family home at 3510 North Turnberry Drive, sold in February, for $342,500, a price per square foot of $194. The home has four bedrooms and six bathrooms.

· At 214 North Timothy Lane, in June 2025, a 1,324-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $346,000, a price per square foot of $261.