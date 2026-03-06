Residential home sells for $132,500 in Streator

A 1,568-square-foot residential property, built in 1977, has changed hands.

The home at 808 East Hickory Street in Streator was sold on Feb. 13 for $132,500, or $85 per square foot. This is a single-story house. The property sits on a 7,405-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Streator that have recently been sold close by include:

· In December 2025, a 1,075-square-foot residential property at 124 East Everett Street sold for $142,000, a price per square foot of $132.

· A 1,176-square-foot residential property at 604 East Bridge Street, sold in January 2025, for $75,000, a price per square foot of $64.

· At 607 East Bridge Street, in August 2025, a 1,135-square-foot residential property was sold for $95,000, a price per square foot of $84.