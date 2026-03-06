Homes at or under $350,000 in Kendall County, Feb. 23-March 1

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of Kendall County, here’s what sold for $350,000 or under in the past week.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 23, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

Street view (Google Street View)

1. $344,000

For a price tag of $344,000 ($193 per square foot), the single-family home, built in 2007 and located at 506 Hemmingsen Street, Plano, changed hands in February. The house spans 1,780 square feet of living area. The property comprises a 7,841-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on Feb. 11.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $311,000

This condominium, featuring three bedrooms and three bathrooms, underwent a change of ownership in February. Located at 652 Hawley Drive, Oswego, the home spans 1,500 square feet and was sold for $311,000, or $207 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring an 8,712-square-foot, and it was built in 2008. The deal was closed on Feb. 13.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $305,000

At $305,000 ($202 per square foot), the single-family house located at 2906 Meadowview Lane, Montgomery, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in February. This property, built in 2004, provides 1,508 square feet of living space, featuring three bedrooms and three bathrooms, and sits on a 5,227-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on Feb. 6.

4. $303,000

Situated at 2152 Brayton Place, Plainfield, this single-family residence, with three bedrooms and three bathrooms, was sold in February for a price of $303,000, translating to $218 per square foot. The property, constructed in 2000, offers a living area of 1,390 square feet and sits on a 6,098-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on Feb. 13.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $279,000

Priced at $279,000 (equivalent to $186 per square foot), this single-family home, constructed in 1959 and situated at 30 Hampton Road, Montgomery, was sold in February. The house spans 1,500 square feet of living area, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property comprises a 9,148-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on Feb. 9.