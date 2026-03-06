Homes at or under $300,000 in McHenry County in the week of Feb. 23

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region over the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in McHenry County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $300,000 or under.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 23, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

Street view (Google Street View)

1. $295,000

For a price tag of $295,000 ($236 per square foot), the single-family house, built in 1995 and located at 902 Southside Avenue, McHenry, changed hands in February. The home spans 1,248 square feet of living area, with three bedrooms. The property comprises a 10,890-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on Feb. 11.

2. $294,000

Priced at $294,000, this single-family home situated at 6483 Juniper Drive, Wonder Lake, was sold in February. The deal was closed on Feb. 12.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $285,000

Situated at 4713 McCullom lake Road, McHenry, this single-family residence, was sold in February for a price of $285,000, translating to $231 per square foot. The property, constructed in 1940, offers a living area of 1,235 square feet and sits on a 6,901-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on Feb. 13.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $281,000

In February, a single-family house located at 619 Schumann Street, Woodstock, changed ownership. The property, covering 1,532 square feet, was built in 2012 and was sold for $281,000, which calculates to $183 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 5,633 square feet. The deal was closed on Feb. 11.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $280,000

At $280,000 ($190 per square foot), the townhouse located at 221 Mistwood Lane, Crystal Lake, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in February. This property, built in 1995, provides 1,473 square feet of living space, featuring two bedrooms and five bathrooms, and sits on a 3,920-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on Feb. 10.