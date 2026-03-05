Single-family home sells in Plano for $230,000

A single-family home located at 313 Waubonsee Drive in Plano changed ownership on Feb. 18.

The 1,382-square-foot house, built in 2006, was sold for $230,000, or $166 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the building offers a parking spot. The property is situated on a lot spanning 6,098 square feet.

These nearby homes in Plano have also recently changed hands:

· A 1,382-square-foot single-family residence at 2918 Hoffman Street, sold in June 2025, for $250,000, a price per square foot of $181. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In February 2025, a 1,768-square-foot single-family house at 334 Gregory Lane sold for $250,000, a price per square foot of $141. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 505 Gregory Lane, in August 2025, a 1,382-square-foot single-family home was sold for $268,000, a price per square foot of $194. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.