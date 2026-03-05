Single-family home sells in Johnsburg for $280,000

The single-family home located at 4117 North Johnsburg Road in Johnsburg was sold on Feb. 18. The purchase price was $280,000.

The house was built in 1971. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. The property occupies a lot of 7,390 square feet.

Other homes have recently been sold nearby:

· In August 2025, a 1,094-square-foot single-family house at 1503 North Channel Beach Avenue in Johnsburg sold for $320,000, a price per square foot of $293.

· At 1621 North Joyce Avenue in Johnsburg, in November 2025, a single-family residence was sold for $275,000.

· A 1,020-square-foot single-family residence at 1507 North May Avenue in Johnsburg, sold in December 2025, for $257,500, a price per square foot of $252.