Single-family home sells for $565,000 in Plainfield

A single-family residence located at 25415 West Rock Drive in Plainfield changed ownership on Feb. 19.

The home was sold for $565,000. The property is situated on a lot spanning 10,890 square feet.

These nearby homes in Plainfield have also recently been purchased:

· At 16510 South Mueller Circle, in January 2025, a single-family home was sold for $615,000.

· A single-family house at 16512 South Mueller Circle, sold in September 2025, for $570,000.

· In November 2025, a 1,730-square-foot single-family house at 16513 South Mueller Circle sold for $504,000, a price per square foot of $291. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.