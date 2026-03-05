Single-family home sells for $349,900 in Joliet

The single-family residence located at 620 Tana Lane in Joliet was sold on Feb. 20, for $349,900, or $214 per square foot.

The home, built in 1965, has an interior space of 1,634 square feet. This is a single-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 10,019 square feet.

Other homes in Joliet that have recently been purchased close by include:

· In November 2025, a 1,760-square-foot single-family home at 609 Bethel Drive sold for $315,000, a price per square foot of $179. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 517 Terry Drive, in September 2025, a 1,284-square-foot single-family house was sold for $255,000, a price per square foot of $199.

· A 1,716-square-foot single-family house at 712 Homestead Place, sold in January, for $326,900, a price per square foot of $191.