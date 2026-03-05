Single-family home sells for $237,500 in Ottawa

The single-family residence located at 909 Congress Street in Ottawa was sold on Feb. 18, for $237,500, or $202 per square foot.

The home, built in 1931, has an interior space of 1,175 square feet. This is a single-story house.

Other homes in Ottawa that have recently changed hands close by include:

· In June 2025, a 1,938-square-foot single-family residence at 915 Pearl Street sold for $300,000, a price per square foot of $155.

· At 11 Gridley Place, in April 2025, a 2,670-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $266,000, a price per square foot of $100.

· A 1,858-square-foot single-family residence at 2 Gridley Place, sold in February 2025, for $225,000, a price per square foot of $121.