Single-family home in Sycamore goes for $400,000

A 1,371-square-foot single-family residence, built in 2015, has changed hands.

The home at 445 East Becker Place in Sycamore was sold on Feb. 13 for $400,000, or $292 per square foot. The house has one bedroom and four bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 10,019 square feet.

These nearby homes in Sycamore have also recently changed hands:

· A single-family residence at 1125 East Juniper Drive, sold in October 2025, for $415,000.

· In October 2025, a 2,060-square-foot single-family residence at 341 East Chautauqua Lane sold for $450,000, a price per square foot of $218. The home has one bedroom and three bathrooms.

· At 225 East Rogers Way, in December 2025, a 1,300-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $385,000, a price per square foot of $296. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.