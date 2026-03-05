Single-family home in Elmhurst sells for $525,000

The single-family residence located at 261 North Larch Avenue in Elmhurst was sold on Feb. 13, for $525,000, or $286 per square foot.

The home, built in 1955, has an interior space of 1,834 square feet. This is a two-story house. Additionally, the building includes access to a detached garage for two cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 7,841 square feet.

Other homes in Elmhurst that have recently been sold close by include:

· At 292 North Addison Avenue, in May 2025, a 1,572-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $750,000, a price per square foot of $477.

· A 2,022-square-foot single-family residence at 296 North Addison Avenue, sold in September 2025, for $550,000, a price per square foot of $272.

· In March 2025, a 2,216-square-foot single-family residence at 300 North Larch Avenue sold for $560,000, a price per square foot of $253. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.