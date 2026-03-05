Shaw Local

Single-family home built in 1900 sells for $256,000 in Ottawa

Street view (Google Street View)

By United Robots

The single-family residence located at 326 Congress Street in Ottawa was sold on Feb. 13, for $256,000, or $90 per square foot.

The house, built in 1900, has an interior space of 2,830 square feet. This is a two-story house. The lot of the property covers an area of 7,405 square feet.

These nearby homes in Ottawa have also recently changed hands:

· In June 2025, a 2,158-square-foot single-family residence at 618 Shabbona Street sold for $212,000, a price per square foot of $98.

· A 1,929-square-foot single-family residence at 420 East Main Street, sold in April 2025, for $205,000, a price per square foot of $106.

· At 529 Pearl Street, in March 2025, a 1,478-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $311,000, a price per square foot of $210.

