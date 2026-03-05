Sale closed in Ottawa: $860,000 for a single-family home

The single-family residence located at 302 Leeward Way in Ottawa was sold on Feb. 18, for $860,000, or $595 per square foot.

The house has an interior space of 1,445 square feet. This is a two-story house. The property sits on a 4,356-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Ottawa have recently been purchased nearby:

· A 2,400-square-foot single-family residence at 215 Leeward Way, sold in December 2025, for $608,000, a price per square foot of $253. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 209 Leeward Way, in September 2025, a 1,287-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $525,000, a price per square foot of $408.

· In May 2025, a 1,890-square-foot single-family residence at 201 Leeward Way sold for $685,000, a price per square foot of $362.