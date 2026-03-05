Sale closed in Oswego: $440,000 for a single-family home

A single-family home located at 371 Hemlock Lane in Oswego changed ownership on Feb. 18.

The 1,844-square-foot house, built in 2020, was sold for $440,000, or $239 per square foot. This single-story house has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to two parking spots. The property is situated on a lot spanning 10,019 square feet.

Other homes in Oswego have recently been purchased nearby:

· A 2,432-square-foot single-family residence at 360 Hemlock Lane, sold in March 2025, for $440,000, a price per square foot of $181. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In March 2025, a 3,054-square-foot single-family house at 405 Cotoneaster Court sold for $470,000, a price per square foot of $154. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 245 Liszka Lane, in August 2025, a 3,252-square-foot single-family house was sold for $575,000, a price per square foot of $177. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.