Four-bedroom home sells in Crystal Lake for $495,000

The single-family house located at 1582 Dogwood Drive in Crystal Lake was sold on Feb. 18, for $495,000, or $172 per square foot.

The house, built in 1994, has an interior space of 2,883 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. The property occupies a lot of 11,761 square feet.

These nearby homes in Crystal Lake have also recently been sold:

· In May 2025, a 2,637-square-foot single-family home at 1612 Dogwood Drive sold for $505,000, a price per square foot of $192.

· At 1604 Lilac Drive, in May 2025, a 2,899-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $585,000, a price per square foot of $202.

· A 2,549-square-foot single-family house at 1551 Crandon Place, sold in May 2025, for $550,000, a price per square foot of $216.