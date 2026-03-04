Three-bedroom home sells in Tinley Park for $380,000

The single-family home located at 16213 84th Avenue in Tinley Park was sold on Feb. 17, for $380,000, or $210 per square foot.

The house, built in 1987, has an interior space of 1,813 square feet. This single-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached two-car garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 9,636 square feet.

Other homes in Tinley Park that have recently been sold close by include:

· A 2,128-square-foot single-family residence at 8319 161st Place, sold in November 2025, for $395,000, a price per square foot of $186. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In November 2025, a 2,876-square-foot single-family house at 8249 161st Place sold for $460,000, a price per square foot of $160. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 8135 Bormet Drive, in November 2025, a 1,868-square-foot single-family home was sold for $540,000, a price per square foot of $289. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.