Single-family home sells in Spring Grove for $753,000

A 3,560-square-foot single-family house, built in 2007, has changed hands.

The house at 412 Main Street Road in Spring Grove was sold on Feb. 18 for $753,000, or $212 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The lot of the property covers an area of 3.3 acres.

Other homes in Spring Grove have recently been sold nearby:

· In June 2025, a single-family residence at 8108 Carriage Lane sold for $859,000.

· At 8110 Carriage Lane, in June 2025, a 4,266-square-foot single-family home was sold for $859,000, a price per square foot of $201.

· A 2,337-square-foot single-family house at 8317 Appaloosa Lane, sold in August 2025, for $535,000, a price per square foot of $229.