Single-family home sells for $680,000 in Elmhurst

A 1,565-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1958, has changed hands.

The home at 3N339 North Emroy Avenue in Elmhurst was sold on Feb. 12 for $680,000, or $435 per square foot. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building features a parking spot for two cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 14,375 square feet.

Other homes in Elmhurst have recently changed hands nearby:

· At 281 North Wrightwood Avenue, Unit 2, in January, a 1,254-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $460,000, a price per square foot of $367.

· In May 2025, a 1,234-square-foot single-family residence at 834 North Adele Street sold for $410,000, a price per square foot of $332.

· A 1,728-square-foot single-family residence at 811 North Willow Road, sold in July 2025, for $452,000, a price per square foot of $262. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.