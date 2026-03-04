Single-family home sells for $635,000 in Elmhurst

A single-family residence located at 128 South Linden Avenue in Elmhurst changed ownership on Feb. 13.

The 1,846-square-foot house, built in 1957, was sold for $635,000, or $344 per square foot. This is a two-story house. Additionally, the building has access to a detached garage for two cars. The property’s lot measures 8,712 square feet.

Other homes in Elmhurst that have recently been sold close by include:

· A 1,763-square-foot single-family residence at 120 South Fairlane Avenue, sold in January, for $695,000, a price per square foot of $394.

· At 168 South Fairlane Avenue, in January, a 1,973-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $600,000, a price per square foot of $304.

· In May 2025, a 1,793-square-foot single-family residence at 203 South Lawndale Avenue sold for $895,000, a price per square foot of $499.