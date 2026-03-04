Single-family home sells for $535,000 in Mokena

A single-family house has changed hands.

The home at 12621 Royal Gorge Court in Mokena was sold on Feb. 17. The purchase price was $535,000. The property is situated on a lot spanning 2,178 square feet.

These nearby homes in Mokena have also recently been sold:

· A single-family residence at 12612 Royal Gorge Court, Unit 232L, sold in September 2025, for $470,000.

· At 19612 Snowmass Road, in June 2025, a single-family home was sold for $524,900.

· In October 2025, a single-family house at 19612 Crested Butte Lane sold for $470,000.