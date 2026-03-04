Single-family home sells for $370,000 in Manhattan

The single-family home located at 24956 South Blackthorne Road in Manhattan was sold on Feb. 19, for $370,000, or $215 per square foot.

The house, built in 1995, has an interior space of 1,720 square feet. This two-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage. The property occupies a lot of 7,841 square feet.

These nearby homes in Manhattan have also recently been purchased:

· At 24930 South Cashel Bay Road, in October 2025, a 1,775-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $375,000, a price per square foot of $211. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In January, a 2,151-square-foot single-family house at 24933 South Foxford Drive sold for $378,000, a price per square foot of $176. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 1,929-square-foot single-family home at 15500 South Donegal Drive, sold in December 2025, for $360,000, a price per square foot of $187. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.