Single-family home sells for $335,510 in Romeoville

The single-family home located at 4 Larsen Circle in Romeoville was sold on Feb. 17, for $335,510, or $244 per square foot.

The house, built in 1966, has an interior space of 1,375 square feet. This single-story house has four bedrooms and one bathroom. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to a detached garage. The property sits on an 11,761-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes in Romeoville have also recently been purchased:

· A 1,784-square-foot single-family residence at 4 Sinde Circle, sold in September 2025, for $319,000, a price per square foot of $179.

· At 104 Murphy Drive, in April 2025, a 1,635-square-foot single-family house was sold for $325,000, a price per square foot of $199.

· In April 2025, a 1,200-square-foot single-family house at 211 McKool Avenue sold for $306,000, a price per square foot of $255.