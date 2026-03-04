Single-family home sells for $1.03 million in Lemont

A 4,091-square-foot single-family home, built in 1992, has changed hands.

The house at 7 Loblolly Court in Lemont was sold on Feb. 11 for $1.03 million, or $251 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The interior features four fireplaces. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached three-car garage. The property sits on a 0.4-acre lot.

Other homes in Lemont that have recently been purchased close by include:

· A 3,589-square-foot single-family residence at 27 Ruffled Feathers Drive, sold in April 2025, for $815,000, a price per square foot of $227. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· At 17 Ruffled Feathers Drive, in September 2025, a 3,614-square-foot single-family house was sold for $885,000, a price per square foot of $245. The home has three bedrooms and five bathrooms.

· In May 2025, a 5,521-square-foot single-family home at 73 Ruffled Feathers Drive sold for $1.13 million, a price per square foot of $205. The home has three bedrooms and five bathrooms.