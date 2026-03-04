Single-family home in Woodstock sells for $535,000

A 3,249-square-foot single-family home, built in 2003, has changed hands.

The house at 14267 Castlebar Trail in Woodstock was sold on Feb. 17 for $535,000, or $165 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The interior features a fireplace. Additionally, the building has access to three parking spots. The property occupies a lot of 0.5 acres.

Other homes in Woodstock have recently been sold nearby:

· In January, a 2,459-square-foot single-family residence at 14130 Castlebar Trail sold for $470,000, a price per square foot of $191.

· A 2,456-square-foot single-family house at 1403 Oakview Terrace, sold in April 2025, for $450,000, a price per square foot of $183.

· At 1415 Oakview Terrace, in July 2025, a 4,440-square-foot single-family house was sold for $760,000, a price per square foot of $171. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.