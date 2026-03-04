Single-family home in Homer Glen goes for $635,000

A 3,350-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1991, has changed hands.

The home at 12057 Longmeadow Lane in Homer Glen was sold on Feb. 17 for $635,000, or $190 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. The lot of the property covers an area of 0.4 acres.

These nearby homes in Homer Glen have also recently been sold:

· A 3,555-square-foot single-family house at 16958 South Meadowcrest Drive, sold in January 2025, for $530,000, a price per square foot of $149.

· At 16905 South Deer Path Drive, in December 2024, a 2,183-square-foot single-family home was sold for $520,000, a price per square foot of $238.

· In May 2025, a 2,989-square-foot single-family home at 16853 South Comandra Circle sold for $735,000, a price per square foot of $246.