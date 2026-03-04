Single-family home in Cary sells for $365,000

A 1,690-square-foot single-family home, built in 1991, has changed hands.

The house at 386 Copper Canyon Trail in Cary was sold on Feb. 18 for $365,000, or $216 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage. The property occupies a lot of 12,224 square feet.

These nearby homes in Cary have also recently been sold:

· A 2,463-square-foot single-family residence at 721 Cimarron Drive, sold in June 2025, for $460,000, a price per square foot of $187. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In November 2025, a 1,725-square-foot single-family house at 710 Cimarron Drive sold for $330,000, a price per square foot of $191. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 341 Copper Canyon Trail, in March 2025, a 1,657-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $343,000, a price per square foot of $207. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.