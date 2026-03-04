Single-family home in Brookfield sells for $345,000

The single-family residence located at 4214 Prairie Avenue in Brookfield was sold on Feb. 18. The purchase price was $345,000.

The home was built in 1947. This single-story house has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the building features a detached two-car garage. The property occupies a lot of 4,725 square feet.

Other homes in Brookfield that have recently been purchased close by include:

· At 4246 Forest Avenue, in January, a 1,128-square-foot single-family home was sold for $390,000, a price per square foot of $346. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

· A 1,231-square-foot single-family house at 4127 Vernon Avenue, sold in December 2025, for $248,000, a price per square foot of $201. The home has two bedrooms and one bathroom.

