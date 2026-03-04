Sale closed in Oswego: $306,000 for a condominium

A condominium located at 524 Majestic Lane in Oswego has a new owner since Feb. 18.

The 1,627-square-foot condo, built in 2006, was sold for $306,000, or $188 per square foot. The apartment has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building offers one parking spot.

Other units in Oswego that have recently changed hands close by include:

· At 481 Silver Charm Drive, in April 2025, a 1,949-square-foot condominium was sold for $352,000, a price per square foot of $181. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 1,925-square-foot condominium at 488 Majestic Lane, sold in May 2025, for $327,000, a price per square foot of $170. The home has two bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In October 2025, a 1,925-square-foot condominium at 379 McGrath Drive sold for $327,000, a price per square foot of $170. The home has two bedrooms and three bathrooms.