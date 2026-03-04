Sale closed in Orland Park: $850,000 for a single-family home

A 4,362-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1994, has changed hands.

The house at 10653 Great Egret Drive in Orland Park was sold on Feb. 11 for $850,000, or $195 per square foot. This two-story house has five bedrooms and five bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached four-car garage. The property sits on a 15,180-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes in Orland Park have also recently been sold:

· A 3,423-square-foot single-family home at 10709 Yearling Crossing Drive, sold in June 2025, for $755,000, a price per square foot of $221. The home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In December 2025, a 2,957-square-foot single-family house at 17140 Deer Run Drive sold for $715,000, a price per square foot of $242. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· At 16924 Yearling Crossing Drive, in October 2025, a 3,466-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $585,000, a price per square foot of $169. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.