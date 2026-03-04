Plainfield: Single-family home sells for $320,000

A 1,986-square-foot single-family home, built in 1990, has changed hands.

The home at 13434 South Redberry Circle in Plainfield was sold on Feb. 17 for $320,000, or $161 per square foot. This is a two-story house. Additionally, the building offers two parking spots. The lot of the property covers an area of 6,534 square feet.

These nearby homes in Plainfield have also recently changed hands:

· At 13449 South Redberry Circle, in March 2025, a 1,876-square-foot single-family house was sold for $405,000, a price per square foot of $216.

· In September 2025, a 1,523-square-foot single-family residence at 13482 South Silverleaf Road sold for $318,700, a price per square foot of $209.

· A 1,855-square-foot single-family home at 13436 South Tall Pines Lane, sold in May 2025, for $290,000, a price per square foot of $156.