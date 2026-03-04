New Lenox: Single-family home goes for $439,900

The single-family residence located at 2872 Molly Court in New Lenox was sold on Feb. 18. The purchase price was $439,900.

The property occupies a lot of 11,761 square feet.

Other homes in New Lenox that have recently been purchased close by include:

· In November 2025, a single-family home at 1205 Jennie Drive sold for $525,000.

· At 2813 Tanaga Basin, in June 2025, a single-family house was sold for $430,000.

· A 3,050-square-foot single-family home at 1585 Hoop Court, sold in July 2025, for $615,000, a price per square foot of $202. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.