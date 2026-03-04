Four-bedroom house sells for $380,000 in Orland Park

A 2,038-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1963, has changed hands.

The home at 14602 Beech Street in Orland Park was sold on Feb. 18 for $380,000, or $186 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with a cooling system. The property’s lot measures 9,118 square feet.

These nearby homes in Orland Park have also recently changed hands:

· At 14540 Birch Street, in January, a 1,014-square-foot single-family house was sold for $370,000, a price per square foot of $365. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

· In November 2025, a 1,014-square-foot single-family home at 14641 Birch Street sold for $382,000, a price per square foot of $377. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

· A 1,014-square-foot single-family home at 9055 Fairway Drive, sold in October 2025, for $398,000, a price per square foot of $393. The home has five bedrooms and one bathroom.