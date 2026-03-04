Four-bedroom home in McHenry sells for $314,000

A single-family house located at 2916 Oakwood Avenue in McHenry has a new owner since Feb. 18.

The 2,416-square-foot house, built in 1947, was sold for $314,000, or $130 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building offers two parking spots. The property occupies a lot of 13,860 square feet.

These nearby homes in McHenry have also recently changed hands:

· A 1,022-square-foot single-family home at 2816 Stilling Boulevard, sold in August 2025, for $245,000, a price per square foot of $240.

· In May 2025, a 1,525-square-foot single-family residence at 2709 North Villa Lane sold for $455,000, a price per square foot of $298.

· At 2808 Stilling Boulevard, in July 2025, a 2,866-square-foot single-family home was sold for $231,000, a price per square foot of $81. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.