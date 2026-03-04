Downers Grove: Single-family home goes for $500,000

The single-family residence located at 1413 35th Street in Downers Grove was sold on Feb. 12, for $500,000, or $203 per square foot.

The house, built in 1986, has an interior space of 2,468 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached two-car garage. The property sits on a 10,716-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes in Downers Grove have also recently been sold:

· A 1,598-square-foot single-family residence at 3410 Venard Road, sold in August 2025, for $600,000, a price per square foot of $375.

· In January 2025, a 1,439-square-foot single-family residence at 1225 Barneswood Drive sold for $530,000, a price per square foot of $368.

· At 1214 Laurel Court, in July 2025, a 1,426-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $630,000, a price per square foot of $442.