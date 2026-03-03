Single-family home sells in Geneva for $334,000

The single-family residence located at 1598 Kirkwood Drive in Geneva was sold on Feb. 19, for $334,000, or $163 per square foot.

The house, built in 1978, has an interior space of 2,048 square feet. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features two fireplaces. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to a parking spot for two cars. The property’s lot measures 2,248 square feet.

Other homes in Geneva have recently changed hands nearby:

· In June 2025, a 1,853-square-foot single-family house at 1513 Kirkwood Drive sold for $405,000, a price per square foot of $219. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 1469 Averill Circle, in June 2025, a 1,920-square-foot single-family home was sold for $460,000, a price per square foot of $240. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 1,920-square-foot single-family residence at 1462 Averill Circle, sold in March 2025, for $420,000, a price per square foot of $219. The home has two bedrooms and three bathrooms.