Sale closed in Woodstock: $410,000 for a single-family home

A single-family house located at 641 Indigo Lane in Woodstock has a new owner since Feb. 17.

The 2,137-square-foot home, built in 2005, was sold for $410,000, or $192 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building features a parking space for two cars. The property sits on a 6,098-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Woodstock that have recently been sold close by include:

· At 1500 Sandpiper Lane, in November 2025, a 2,350-square-foot single-family home was sold for $430,000, a price per square foot of $183. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In July 2025, a 2,121-square-foot single-family residence at 840 Southview Drive sold for $418,000, a price per square foot of $197. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A single-family house at 630 East Kimball Avenue, sold in August 2025, for $270,000.