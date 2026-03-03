Sale closed in Plainfield: $680,000 for a four-bedroom house

The single-family home located at 13035 Grande Pines Boulevard in Plainfield was sold on Feb. 17, for $680,000, or $200 per square foot.

The home, built in 2006, has an interior space of 3,405 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building offers a parking spot for two cars. The property’s lot measures 0.4 acres.

Other homes in Plainfield that have recently been sold close by include:

· At 13008 Silverleaf Court, in May 2025, a 3,776-square-foot single-family house was sold for $734,000, a price per square foot of $194. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· In June 2025, a 4,307-square-foot single-family residence at 26624 Grande Poplar Court sold for $600,000, a price per square foot of $139. The home has five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

· A 3,262-square-foot single-family home at 12936 Grande Pines Boulevard, sold in June 2025, for $705,000, a price per square foot of $216. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.