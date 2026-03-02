St. Charles: Single-family home sells for $520,000

A single-family home located at 1718 Jeanette Avenue in St. Charles has a new owner since Feb. 13.

The 1,100-square-foot house, built in 1987, was sold for $520,000, or $473 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the building features an attached two-car garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 6,958 square feet.

Other homes that have recently changed hands close by include:

· At 1811 Jeanette Avenue in St. Charles, in May 2025, a 1,943-square-foot single-family house was sold for $485,000, a price per square foot of $250. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 1,152-square-foot single-family residence at 1621 Jeanette Avenue in St. Charles, sold in June 2025, for $371,500, a price per square foot of $322. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In August 2025, a 1,470-square-foot single-family home at 1605 Rita Avenue in St. Charles sold for $400,000, a price per square foot of $272. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.