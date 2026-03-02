Single-family home sells in Richmond for $725,000

The single-family home located at 5814 Il Route 173 in Richmond was sold on Feb. 13, for $725,000, or $206 per square foot.

The house, built in 1976, has an interior space of 3,514 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms. The property is situated on a lot spanning 5.1 acres.

These nearby homes in Richmond have also recently changed hands:

· A 1,500-square-foot single-family residence at 5911 Il Route 173, sold in March 2025, for $400,000, a price per square foot of $267.

· At 10313 West Street, in June 2025, a 3,740-square-foot single-family house was sold for $445,000, a price per square foot of $119.

· In August 2025, a single-family house at 10831 Partridge Trail sold for $390,000.