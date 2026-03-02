Single-family home sells for $500,000 in Crystal Lake

The single-family home located at 564 Oak Hollow Road in Crystal Lake was sold on Feb. 17, for $500,000, or $217 per square foot.

The house, built in 1999, has an interior space of 2,302 square feet. This single-story house has four bedrooms and six bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage for two cars. The property sits on a 0.4-acre lot.

Other homes in Crystal Lake have recently been purchased nearby:

· At 80 Talcott Avenue, in September 2025, a 2,756-square-foot single-family house was sold for $450,000, a price per square foot of $163. The home has four bedrooms and six bathrooms.

· A 3,165-square-foot single-family residence at 566 Primrose Lane, sold in September 2025, for $565,000, a price per square foot of $179. The home has four bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

· In June 2025, a 2,726-square-foot single-family residence at 64 Talcott Avenue sold for $480,000, a price per square foot of $176. The home has four bedrooms and seven bathrooms.