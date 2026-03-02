Single-family home in Crystal Lake goes for $340,000

The single-family house located at 72 Clover Drive in Crystal Lake was sold on Feb. 17, for $340,000, or $192 per square foot.

The home, built in 1974, has an interior space of 1,771 square feet. This is a single-story house. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the building features a parking space for two cars. The property is set on a 13,250-square-foot lot, with an addition of a pool.

These nearby homes in Crystal Lake have also recently been purchased:

· At 37 Clover Drive, in March 2025, a 1,282-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $320,000, a price per square foot of $250.

· A 1,246-square-foot single-family home at 1349 Dolo Rosa Vista, sold in June 2025, for $340,000, a price per square foot of $273.

· In October 2025, a single-family residence at 98 South Heather Drive sold for $275,000.