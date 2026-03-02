Four-bedroom home sells for $415,000 in Marengo

A 3,502-square-foot single-family house, built in 2004, has changed hands.

The house at 509 Lynnann Court in Marengo was sold on Feb. 17 for $415,000, or $119 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to two parking spots. The lot of the property covers an area of 13,939 square feet.

Other homes in Marengo that have recently been purchased close by include:

· A 3,083-square-foot single-family home at 489 Spring Drive, sold in December 2025, for $391,000, a price per square foot of $127. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In February 2025, a 3,202-square-foot single-family residence at 626 Courtney Lane sold for $485,000, a price per square foot of $151.

· At 602 Spring Drive, in July 2025, a 2,545-square-foot single-family home was sold for $387,000, a price per square foot of $152.