What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in Kane County, reported in the week of Feb. 16?

A single-family home in St. Charles that sold for $985,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Kane County in the past week.
Over the past week, a total of 62 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $392,177. The average price per square foot was $212.
The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 16 even if the property sold earlier.
1. $985,000, single-family home at 3N735 Herman Melville Lane
A 4,353-square-foot single-family house at 3N735 Herman Melville Lane in St. Charles has been sold. The total purchase price was $985,000, $226 per square foot. The home was built in 2004. The deal was closed on Feb. 6.
2. $970,000, single-family home at 3708 Peregrine Way
A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 3708 Peregrine Way in Elgin. The price was $970,000. The transaction was completed on Feb. 9.
3. $850,000, rural residence at 9N733 Kendall Road
The sale of the rural residence at 9N733 Kendall Road in Elgin has been finalized. The price was $850,000. The house was built in 2000 and has a living area of 2,070 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $411. The house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 10.
4. $790,500, single-family home at 14N470 Thurnau Road
A 3,134-square-foot single-family home at 14N470 Thurnau Road in Hampshire has been sold. The total purchase price was $790,500, $252 per square foot. The home was built in 1998. The deal was closed on Feb. 10.
5. $723,000, four-bedroom house at 2147 Fargo Boulevard
The single-family residence at 2147 Fargo Boulevard in Geneva has new owners. The price was $723,000. The home was built in 1995 and has a living area of 3,114 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $232. The house features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 5.
6. $675,000, single-family home at 1166 Challenge Road
A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 1166 Challenge Road in Batavia. The price was $675,000. The house was built in 1991 and the living area totals 2,856 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $236. The home features four bedrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 10.
7. $660,000, single-family home at 6 Green Hills Court
The sale of the single-family home at 6 Green Hills Court in Sugar Grove has been finalized. The price was $660,000. The house was built in 2004 and has a living area of 3,400 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $194. The deal was finalized on Feb. 9.
8. $625,000, single-family home at 5N683 Ravine Drive
The single-family residence at 5N683 Ravine Drive in St. Charles has new owners. The price was $625,000. The home was built in 1980 and has a living area of 2,351 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $266. The deal was closed on Feb. 10.
9. $580,000, single-family home at 45 Highgate Course
A 2,602-square-foot single-family house at 45 Highgate Course in St. Charles has been sold. The total purchase price was $580,000, $223 per square foot. The home was built in 1977. The transaction was completed on Feb. 6.
10. $560,000, four-bedroom house at 2040 Forest Ridge Road
A 2,188-square-foot single-family home at 2040 Forest Ridge Road in St. Charles has been sold. The total purchase price was $560,000, $256 per square foot. The home was built in 1985. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 5.