What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in Kane County, reported in the week of Feb. 16?

A single-family home in St. Charles that sold for $985,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Kane County in the past week.

Over the past week, a total of 62 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $392,177. The average price per square foot was $212.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 16 even if the property sold earlier.

Street view (Google Street View)

1. $985,000, single-family home at 3N735 Herman Melville Lane

A 4,353-square-foot single-family house at 3N735 Herman Melville Lane in St. Charles has been sold. The total purchase price was $985,000, $226 per square foot. The home was built in 2004. The deal was closed on Feb. 6.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $970,000, single-family home at 3708 Peregrine Way

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 3708 Peregrine Way in Elgin. The price was $970,000. The transaction was completed on Feb. 9.

3. $850,000, rural residence at 9N733 Kendall Road

The sale of the rural residence at 9N733 Kendall Road in Elgin has been finalized. The price was $850,000. The house was built in 2000 and has a living area of 2,070 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $411. The house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 10.

4. $790,500, single-family home at 14N470 Thurnau Road

A 3,134-square-foot single-family home at 14N470 Thurnau Road in Hampshire has been sold. The total purchase price was $790,500, $252 per square foot. The home was built in 1998. The deal was closed on Feb. 10.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $723,000, four-bedroom house at 2147 Fargo Boulevard

The single-family residence at 2147 Fargo Boulevard in Geneva has new owners. The price was $723,000. The home was built in 1995 and has a living area of 3,114 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $232. The house features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 5.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $675,000, single-family home at 1166 Challenge Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 1166 Challenge Road in Batavia. The price was $675,000. The house was built in 1991 and the living area totals 2,856 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $236. The home features four bedrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 10.

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $660,000, single-family home at 6 Green Hills Court

The sale of the single-family home at 6 Green Hills Court in Sugar Grove has been finalized. The price was $660,000. The house was built in 2004 and has a living area of 3,400 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $194. The deal was finalized on Feb. 9.

Street view (Google Street View)

8. $625,000, single-family home at 5N683 Ravine Drive

The single-family residence at 5N683 Ravine Drive in St. Charles has new owners. The price was $625,000. The home was built in 1980 and has a living area of 2,351 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $266. The deal was closed on Feb. 10.

Street view (Google Street View)

9. $580,000, single-family home at 45 Highgate Course

A 2,602-square-foot single-family house at 45 Highgate Course in St. Charles has been sold. The total purchase price was $580,000, $223 per square foot. The home was built in 1977. The transaction was completed on Feb. 6.

Street view (Google Street View)

10. $560,000, four-bedroom house at 2040 Forest Ridge Road

A 2,188-square-foot single-family home at 2040 Forest Ridge Road in St. Charles has been sold. The total purchase price was $560,000, $256 per square foot. The home was built in 1985. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 5.