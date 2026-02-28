What $400,000 can buy you in Will County, Feb. 16 to 22

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region during the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in Will County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $400,000 or under.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 16, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $399,900

This single-family home underwent a change of ownership in February. Located at 2746 Hillsboro Boulevard, Aurora, the home spans 2,310 square feet and was sold for $399,900, or $173 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring a 7,841-square-foot, and it was built in 2001. The deal was finalized on Feb. 6.

2. $395,000

In February, a single-family residence, with four bedrooms and three bathrooms located at 26030 South Countyfair Drive, Monee, changed ownership. The property, covering 2,920 square feet, was built in 2006 and was sold for $395,000, which calculates to $135 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 10,890 square feet. The deal was closed on Feb. 6.

3. $392,450

At $392,450 ($163 per square foot), the single-family house located at 27745 South Stoney Island Avenue, Crete, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in February. This property, built in 2003, provides 2,403 square feet of living space, and sits on a 1.1-acre lot. The transaction was completed on Feb. 2.

4. $390,000

For a price tag of $390,000, the single-family residence, located at 2817 Leven Avenue, New Lenox, changed hands in February. The property comprises a 0.4-acre lot. The transaction was completed on Feb. 2.

5. $390,000

Priced at $390,000 (equivalent to $200 per square foot), this single-family home, constructed in 2001 and situated at 16174 Seneca Lake Circle, Crest Hill, was sold in February. The house spans 1,950 square feet of living area. The property comprises a 6,098-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on Feb. 5.