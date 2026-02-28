These residential properties were the best deals for Kane County's in the week of Feb. 16

A single-family home in Elgin that sold for $355,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in Kane County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Kane County in the past week was $392,177. The average price per square foot ended up at $155. A total of 62 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,799 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $100,000 and $400,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 16, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $355,000, three-bedroom house at 900 Glenmore Lane

The sale of the single-family home at 900 Glenmore Lane in Elgin has been finalized. The price was $355,000. The home was built in 1989 and has a living area of 2,166 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $164. The house features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 6.

2. $367,500, condominium at 7 Shade Tree Court

A sale has been finalized for the condominium at 7 Shade Tree Court in Algonquin. The price was $367,500. The house was built in 2001 and the living area totals 1,460 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $252. The condo has three bedrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 10.

3. $377,000, single-family home at 3S520 Marian Lane

A 1,745-square-foot single-family house at 3S520 Marian Lane in Sugar Grove has been sold. The total purchase price was $377,000, $216 per square foot. The house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 9.

4. $380,000, single-family home at 1629 Silver Springs Court

A 1,699-square-foot single-family residence at 1629 Silver Springs Court in Aurora has been sold. The total purchase price was $380,000, $224 per square foot. The home was built in 1995. The house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 5.

5. $382,500, three-bedroom home at 431 North Melrose Avenue

The single-family residence at 431 North Melrose Avenue in Elgin has new owners. The price was $382,500. The home was built in 1958 and has a living area of 1,514 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $253. The house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 6.

6. $385,000, single-family home at 1157 Clearwater Drive

The single-family home at 1157 Clearwater Drive in Pingree Grove has new owners. The price was $385,000. The home was built in 2012 and has a living area of 2,480 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $155. The transaction was completed on Feb. 5.

7. $390,000, single-family home at 1883 Faxon Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 1883 Faxon Drive in Montgomery. The price was $390,000. The house was built in 2005 and the living area totals 3,636 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $107. The deal was finalized on Feb. 10.

8. $390,000, single-family home at 1800 Via Veneto

The sale of the single-family house at 1800 Via Veneto in St Charles has been finalized. The price was $390,000. The house was built in 1977 and has a living area of 1,217 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $320. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 9.

9. $390,000, four-bedroom house at 33 South Canterbury Road

A 2,329-square-foot single-family residence at 33 South Canterbury Road in Aurora has been sold. The total purchase price was $390,000, $167 per square foot. The home was built in 1964. The house features four bedrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 5.

10. $400,000, two-bedroom house at 302 Woodward Avenue

A 1,168-square-foot single-family home at 302 Woodward Avenue in Geneva has been sold. The total purchase price was $400,000, $342 per square foot. The home was built in 1956. The home has two bedrooms and one bathroom. The transaction was completed on Feb. 5.