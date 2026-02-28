McHenry County: Best deals on residential properties in the week of Feb. 16

A single-family home in Johnsburg that sold for $275,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in McHenry County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in McHenry County in the past week was $356,454. The average price per square foot ended up at $242. A total of 54 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,709 square feet, three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $150,000 and $300,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 16, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $275,000, single-family home at 2904 Payton Crossing

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 2904 Payton Crossing in Johnsburg. The price was $275,000. The house was built in 2012 and the living area totals 1,768 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $156. The transaction was completed on Feb. 3.

2. $282,000, single-family home at 4914 Bonner Drive

The single-family home at 4914 Bonner Drive in McHenry has new owners. The price was $282,000. The home was built in 1970 and has a living area of 1,460 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $193. The deal was closed on Feb. 2.

3. $284,000, single-family home at 2610 South Thomas Court

The sale of the single-family house at 2610 South Thomas Court in McHenry has been finalized. The price was $284,000. The house was built in 1954 and has a living area of 1,224 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $232. The house features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 5.

4. $287,000, single-family home at 10540 Wakefield Lane

A 1,607-square-foot single-family house at 10540 Wakefield Lane in Huntley has been sold. The total purchase price was $287,000, $179 per square foot. The home was built in 2001. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 5.

5. $287,000, three-bedroom house at 305 Harvest Gate

A 1,677-square-foot single-family home at 305 Harvest Gate in Lake In The Hills has been sold. The total purchase price was $287,000, $171 per square foot. The home was built in 1994. The house features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 5.

6. $288,000, three-bedroom home at 109 Shawnee Lane

A 1,600-square-foot single-family residence at 109 Shawnee Lane in Harvard has been sold. The total purchase price was $288,000, $180 per square foot. The house was built in 2000. The home has three bedrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 3.

7. $290,500, single-family home at 679 Barlina Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 679 Barlina Road in Crystal Lake. The price was $290,500. The house was built in 1996 and the living area totals 1,797 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $162. The house has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 3.

8. $300,000, five-bedroom home at 912 Clay Street

The single-family house at 912 Clay Street in Woodstock has new owners. The price was $300,000. The house was built in 1922 and has a living area of 1,680 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $179. The house features five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 3.

9. $300,000, single-family home at 310 North Huntington Drive

A 1,160-square-foot single-family home at 310 North Huntington Drive in McHenry has been sold. The total purchase price was $300,000, $259 per square foot. The home was built in 1985. The transaction was completed on Feb. 6.

10. $300,000, single-family home at 1406 Channel Beach Avenue

The sale of the single-family house at 1406 Channel Beach Avenue in Johnsburg has been finalized. The price was $300,000. The home was built in 1947 and has a living area of 1,620 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $185. The transaction was completed on Feb. 5.