Best residential property deals the week of Feb. 16 in Ogle County

A single-family home in Byron that sold for $119,500 tops the list of the best real estate deals in Ogle County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Ogle County in the past week was $185,250. The average price per square foot was $83. A total of 8 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,410 square feet.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $50,000 and $200,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 16, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $119,500, single-family home at 808 Crest View Trail

The single-family home at 808 Crest View Trail in Byron has new owners. The price was $119,500. The home was built in 1970. The transaction was completed on Jan. 30.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $124,000, single-family home at 411 South Walnut Avenue

A 1,482-square-foot single-family residence at 411 South Walnut Avenue in Forreston has been sold. The total purchase price was $124,000, $84 per square foot. The house was built in 1900. The deal was closed on Feb. 2.

3. $150,000, single-family home at 512 Garden Street

A 2,133-square-foot single-family house at 512 Garden Street in Forreston has been sold. The total purchase price was $150,000, $70 per square foot. The house was built in 1974. The deal was finalized on Feb. 2.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $153,500, single-family home at 503 West 2nd Street

The sale of the single-family house at 503 West 2nd Street in Byron has been finalized. The price was $153,500. The home living area totals 1,074 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $143. The deal was closed on Jan. 30.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $178,000, single-family home at 126 West Roosevelt Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 126 West Roosevelt Road in Stillman Valley. The price was $178,000. The transaction was completed on Feb. 2.